Auburn's Gus Malzahn picked Home Depot Coach of Year; Huskies' Seferian-Jenkins wins Mackey

Auburn's Gus Malzahn has been named Home Depot Coach of the Year, and Washington's Austin Seferian-Jenkins was selected the John Mackey Award winner for the nation's outstanding tight end.

The announcements were made Wednesday. Both awards will be presented Thursday as part of the College Football Awards Show at Disney's Boardwalk.

In his first season as Auburn coach, Malzahn led the Tigers to a 12-1 record and berth in the BCS national championship game against Florida State on Jan. 6. A win in the title game would make Auburn's improvement from 3-9 in 2012 the best in FBS history.

Malzahn is only the second first-year coach to lead his team to the national championship game.

Seferian-Jenkins becomes the first Mackey Award winner from Washington and third from the Pac-12.