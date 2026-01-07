Auburn fans shower officials with debris after wild buzzer-beater gets overturned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chaotic scene unfolded at Auburn University on Tuesday night as a wild buzzer-beater was waved off well after the Tigers had celebrated on their own court.

With 0.6 seconds remaining and Auburn trailing 90-88, KeShawn Murphy, somehow left wide open, caught an inbounds pass and nailed a long 3-pointer for what was thought to be the game-winner.

However, officials went to the scorer’s table to review the play, which was awfully close.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ultimately, officials ruled that the shot had not gone off in time, ending the Tigers' celebration and prompting one from Texas A&M.

The officials quickly made themselves public enemy number one and were showered with debris from fans on their way off the court. At least one referee needed his head to be covered.

One fan sitting courtside even turned his back and threw his drink over his shoulder aimed at an official.

"They didn't say a word. They just said it was no good and ran off the floor. I probably wouldn't want to talk to me in that moment, anyway," Auburn head coach Steven Pearl, who took over for his dad, Bruce this season, said after the game. "So, I get why they'd run away from me. Just from the angles that I saw, it looked like it was off his fingers. But that was just, I don't have all the same angles they have."

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

It is now six losses in their last 10 games for the Tigers after starting 5-1. They lost in the Final Four last year to Florida, who won the national championship over Houston.

Auburn (9-6, 0-2) led 47-37 at halftime and extended the margin to 61-45 with 12:29 remaining.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas A&M answered with a steady run fueled by outside shooting, taking its first lead at 8:42 when Pop Isaacs buried a 3-pointer. The Aggies followed with back-to-back triples from Isaacs to open a five-point cushion that they would not relinquish, by the skin of their teeth.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.