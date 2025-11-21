Attorney for ex-Temple basketball player responds after NCAA says athlete bet against his own team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney representing former Temple University basketball player Hysier Miller responded after the NCAA announced Friday that Miller bet on his own team's games, with three of those bets being against his team.

Attorney Jason Balogna provided a statement to Fox News Digital, asserting that Miller's activities did not include any point-shaving of his own team.

"The key takeaway here is the NCAA found no evidence that Hysier Miller shaved points. The NCAA conducted a long and thorough investigation before reaching that conclusion. Hysier gave them full access to his cell phone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him," Balogna said.

"He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA’s findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation."

Temple University put out a statement also pointing out the lack of evidence for point-shaving.

"After a complete and thorough joint investigation, the NCAA found no evidence of point shaving or any wrongdoing by the university. From the outset, Temple’s administration and Athletics Department staff fully cooperated with the NCAA’s enforcement staff—making available all relevant witnesses, documents and electronic devices—to ensure the process was thorough, transparent and complete," the statement read.

"This conduct does not align with Temple’s expectations or the NCAA’s bylaws. Upon learning of these issues, Temple promptly took appropriate remedial actions. The university remains committed to comprehensive compliance education for all athletics personnel to ensure continued adherence to NCAA and conference standards."

Miller was Temple's leading scorer in 2023-24 with 15.9 points per game. He transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2024-25 season, but was dismissed before the season started "due to circumstances prior to his enrollment," per a Virginia Tech announcement.

The NCAA's announcement provided a timetable of the investigation into Miller.

"Miller's bets included multiple parlays on Temple men's basketball games. As a result of the sports betting violations involving bets on and against his own team, Miller violated honesty and sportsmanship and sports betting rules, triggering permanent ineligibility," the NCAA said. "The enforcement staff and Miller agreed that from Nov. 7, 2022, through March 2, 2024, Miller placed 39 impermissible bets on Temple men's basketball and an additional three bets against Temple men's basketball, totaling $473 in bets.

"Miller never placed a standalone bet on Temple men's basketball games; rather, those bets were always part of parlay bets. Miller interviewed with NCAA enforcement staff and admitted to placing bets on Temple men's basketball games but did not recall betting against the team."

The investigation also resulted in punishments for former Temple basketball student-athlete and former special assistant to the men's basketball coach Camren Wynter, and Jaylen Bond, a former men's basketball graduate assistant.

The NCAA has cracked down on illegal sports betting among its own athletes in recent months.

The NCAA said last month it was investigating at least 30 current or former players for gambling allegations. The NCAA also banned three college basketball players in September for betting on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.