Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing 2020 campaign which ended with an interim coach, a new general manager and at least one concern going into the 2021 season.

The one burning question surrounding the team is whether they will have Julio Jones in uniform when the team takes the field in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sept. 12. Jones has been mentioned in trade rumors and could reportedly be moved sometime in the summer.

Flash forward 17 weeks and the Falcons' final game of the season will be against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 9 at home.

The team will hope the addition of rookie Kyle Pitts could pack the punch the team needs to get back into contention in a division that is home to the defending Super Bowl champions.

New head coach Arthur Smith will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Here’s who the Falcons will be matching up against this season.

Home Opponents: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Washington, Patriots, Jets, Lions

Away Opponents: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Bills, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, Jaguars, 49ers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 123-148-1

Here’s the Falcons’ 2021 regular-season schedule.