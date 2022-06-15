Astros pitchers make history throwing 2 immaculate innings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball has such an illustrious history it’s remarkable there are still things that still haven’t been done.

On Wednesday, one more thing got crossed off the list.

Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning against the Texas Rangers – nine pitches and three strikeouts.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game either by one team or each team playing each other.

"It feels so good, because it’s history," Garcia added, via MLB.com. "I’m so happy for me and for Phil. I don’t know what to say. I’m just happy."

The cherry on top? Houston pulled off the 9-2 victory. Martin Maldonado had a helping hand with a two-run double in the first inning and a homer in the fourth.

"To be part of that, anytime you make history ... I'm glad I was catching in that situation," he said.

Astros manager Dusty Baker added: "We hadn’t had a first inning like that in a long time. A couple of records, the same guys we struck them out back-to-back-to-back with nine pitches. ... So it was a good day for us."

Garcia and Maton were the eighth and ninth pitchers to throw immaculate innings in Astros history. Will Harris did it last in 2019 against the Lost Angeles Angels and Brandon Backe did it in 2004 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"It’s super cool. It’s not something you go out here every day and obviously strive to do. Obviously, you're trying to strike out every hitter you face," Maton said. "Still kind of trying to wrap my head around it. Cool experience."

Garcia went six innings and allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits and struck out nine. Maton relieved him and his lone inning struck out all three batters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.