A's deal Cahill to Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks bolstered their rotation on Friday by trading for Trevor Cahill.

The All-Star right-hander comes over from Oakland in a multi-player deal. Arizona also received left-handed pitcher Craig Breslow and cash considerations, and sent the A's right-handed pitchers Jarrod Parker and Ryan Cook, along with outfielder Collin Cowgill.

"We feel very fortunate to add a young, talented starter like Trevor to our rotation and an extremely durable and successful reliever like Craig to our bullpen," said Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers. "It's never easy to part with a prospect, but we feel like the surplus of talent that our scouting and player development staff has generated puts us in a position to build on what we accomplished this season and truly improve our team in 2012 and beyond."

The 23-year-old Cahill went 12-14 with a 4.16 ERA in 34 starts for the Athletics last season. During a three-year span, he compiled a 40-35 mark with a 3.91 ERA. He was 18-8 during the 2010 season, an All-Star campaign.

Breslow, 31, has appeared in 295 games in six big league seasons, posting a 3.06 ERA with San Diego, Boston, Cleveland, Minnesota and Oakland.

Parker, 22, bounced back from Tommy John surgery and broke into the majors this past season, making one start in which he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Cowgill, 25, made his big league debut in 2011 and played in 36 games, hitting .239 with a homer and nine RBI.

Cook appeared in 12 games in the 2011 season and posted a 7.04 ERA.