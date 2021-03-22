Arizona rolls past Stony Brook in women's NCAAs, 79-44

Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Trinity Baptiste added 18 and Cate Reese 16 as Arizona rolled past women's NCAA Tournament newcomer Stony Brook 79-44 on Monday.

The America East champion and 14th-seeded Seawolves (15-6) led at 4-2 but were then left behind by the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Wildcats, who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday. The Cougars upset 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Rutgers 69-66 earlier Monday.

A 15-2 run, with seven points from McDonald, erased the Seawolves' only lead and a 9-0 surge to end the first quarter capped by Helena Pueyo's 3-pointer made it 26-10. McDonald scored five straight points in the second quarter and the Wildcats (17-5) were on their way to a 27-point lead, 47-20 at halftime. The lead reached 36 points on Reese's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter and hit a high of 38 late in the game.

Arizona made the most of its first tournament appearance in 16 years and its eighth overall. McDonald, the Pac-12 player and defensive player of the year, led an offense that shot 58%, outscored Stony Brook 44-18 in the paint, 25-8 off turnovers and made 17 steals. McDonald reached double figures for the 88th straight game, the nation's longest active streak.

Asiah Dingle scored 14 points and Earlette Scott 10 for the Seawolves, who shot 29% and turned it over 25 times. Anastasia Warren and India Pagan, who with Dingle averaged double figures this season, combined for just two points.