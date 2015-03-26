AP source: NFL owners, players meet again

NFL owners and players are meeting for the second straight day in the Boston area as they attempt to close in on a new collective bargaining agreement.

A person with knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press that the meetings which began Wednesday have stretched into Thursday.

Among those in attendance are Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of his labor committee, and players' association chief DeMaurice Smith and several players.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are confidential.