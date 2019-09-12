Antonio Brown allegations not being investigated, Pennsylvania district attorney clarifies

Sexual assault allegations made against New England Patriots star Antonio Brown are not being investigated, a Pennsylvania district attorney’s office clarified Wednesday -- a day after the bombshell lawsuit against the mercurial wide receiver emerged.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala will not be looking into the allegations made against the former Pittsburgh Steelers star despite an earlier statement saying his office would. Zappala issued a statement clarifying whether officials would be investigating.

“The incident that DA Zappala referenced earlier today involving Northern Regional Police Department contacting our office concerning Antonio Brown did not involve the incident mentioned in the federal lawsuit that has been filed,” the statement read, according to WTAE-TV. “That contact instead involved a conversation that our office had with Northern Regional Police Department concerning a possible child endangerment situation involving Mr. Brown. The result of that conversation was a decision that we could not move forward with investigating that claim.

“Neither Northern Regional Police Department nor our office was ever contacted about the 2017 event that is contained in the federal lawsuit."

Brown is facing a federal lawsuit in Florida from his former personal trainer alleging that he raped and sexually assaulted her in three separate incidents between 2017 and 2018.

Brown was a member of the Steelers when the alleged incidents took place.

The wide receiver has denied the allegations.