Angels’ Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze, joining Babe Ruth, passing Ichiro Suzuki in same game

The Los Angeles Angels may be on the pace to miss the postseason for the eighth consecutive year, but the team from Orange County sure has a show-stopper at the plate and on the mound.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani achieved another milestone on Tuesday, joining Babe Ruth as the only two players in baseball history to hit at least 10 home runs and win 10 games on the mound in a single season. The last time that feat was accomplished was 1918 when there were just 16 teams in Major League Baseball.

In Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Oakland A’s, Ohtani threw six scoreless innings – striking out five and allowing four hits – and launched his 25th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

"I feel like every time we're out there he does something special," Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. "You try not to take for granted what we're seeing every night, but it's pretty awesome to be a part of. These things don't go by us lightly."

Ohtani’s solo shot was the 118th of his five-year career, moving him past Ichiro Suzuki for second place on the all-time home run list by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani is now 57 dingers behind Hideki Matsui, who had 175 home runs in his career, for first on the list.

"Obviously we're very different types of hitters, but if I get to pass Ichiro I'm really honored," Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani’s two-way feats on the diamond have taken baseball by storm, winning the 2021 AL MVP after hitting 46 home runs and winning nine games on the mound. His ability to pitch and hit continues to awe his baseball colleagues.

"After that home run today, I turned to the umpire and third base coach and was just like, ‘I don't know how he does it,'" A's third baseman Vimael Machín said. "Just being an elite player overall who can throw over 100 mph with nasty off speed and hit the ball the way he hits it, I can't even describe that. I wish I could do that, too. It's amazing what he does."

While Ohtani continues to amaze, the Angels' inability to put a winning team around their generational star will once again see LA miss the postseason, barring a miraculous turnaround.

After going 24-13 to start the season, the Angels have fallen off the playoff map, firing head coach Joe Maddon in June during a 12-game losing streak.

Los Angeles is currently 48-63, 23 games out of first place in the AL West.

