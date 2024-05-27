Angels player suffers bizarre setback while rehabbing knee injury

Miguel Sano is the leader in the clubhouse for the weirdest injury of 2024.

The Los Angeles Angels infielder has been on the injured list since May 1, retroactive to April 28, for left knee inflammation.

Last week, the club sent him on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, as he was set to gear up for a return.

But while rehabbing his injury, he got hurt even further — off the field.

Angels manager Ron Washington revealed on Saturday that Sano left a heating pad on his leg too long and suffered a burn.

While not thought to be serious, according to the manager, it clearly has hampered him quite a bit. He was in the lineup on Wednesday and Thursday, but hasn't played since then.

Sano went 1-for-2 in each of his first two rehab games, doubling in his second one.

By the time of the initial injury, he was hitting .262 (16-for-61) with one homer and five RBI.

When he first came up to the big leagues, Sano was one of the best power threats in the game, twice hitting 30-plus homers in a season with the Minnesota Twins. However, he remained unsigned for the 2023 season after hitting a combined .217 from an injury-plagued time span from 2018 through 2022.

It's been a rough go for the Angels, as Mike Trout suffered a torn meniscus after playing in just 29 games. He was on a power surge, too, hitting 10 homers by the time he had gotten hurt.

Their 20-33 record is the second-worst in the American League, and they're on pace to go 61-101.

