Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Angels

Angels manager Ron Washington to remain on medical leave for remainder of season

Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery will serve as interim manager

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels announced that manager Ron Washington will stay on medical leave for the remainder of the 2025 season with an unspecified medical issue. 

Washington, 73, has been sidelined for the last week after he experienced shortness of breath at the end of the Angels’ series against the New York Yankees that ended on June 19. 

Following that series, Washington flew back to Southern California and was placed on medical leave after he underwent a series of tests. Washington is currently the oldest manager in MLB.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ron Washington looks on

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) sits in the dugout prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium on May 26, 2025, in Anaheim, California.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"We’re starting to see the personality of the team take the personality of (Ron Washington)," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said in a statement. "There’s some resiliency, there’s some toughness, and that’s exactly what Ron is.

"(The players) are going to go out there and play as hard as they play for Ron, day in and day out."

Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, who filled for Washington when he was initially placed on medical leave, was named interim manager. 

CARDINALS COMPLETE DOUBLE PLAY AFTER CUBS STAR IAN HAPP COMMITS BASERUNNING BLUNDER

Ron Washington makes pitching change

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) pulls relief pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) in the ninth inning after giving up a two-run home run to Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday (33) at Angel Stadium on June 9, 2025, in Anaheim, California.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Washington was hired by the Angels prior to the 2024 season, and is 103-140 in 243 games with the team. He was the manager of the Texas Rangers for eight seasons (2007-2014) and had a 664-611 record with them.

He led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 before stepping down abruptly in September 2014.

The Angels are 40-41 on the season, and have a 7-4 record with Montgomery at the helm. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ron Washington looks on

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) watches batting practice from a dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Washington is stepping indefinitely away from the team due to health reasons on June 21, 2025, in Anaheim, California.  (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

This is Montgomery's first time as an MLB manager in his coaching career. He joined the Angels as their director of player personnel for the 2020 season and became the team’s bench coach in 2021. 

The Angels lost 15-9 to the Washington Nationals on Friday and will look to rebound when they play the Nationals in the second game of their three-game series at 9:38 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.