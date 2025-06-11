Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese's teammate demands 'respect' for emotional star in response to online scrutiny

'The kid's crown is heavy. Respect that,' Ariel Atkins said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
One of Angel Reese's teammates came to her defense Tuesday night after the Chicago Sky's blowout loss to the reigning champion New York Liberty.

New York is 9-0 to start the season, while Reese's Sky fell to 2-6.

After the game, Reese was asked about the online scrutiny she faces.

Reese became emotional while answering the question, which is when Ariel Atkins, who spent last season with the Washington Mystics, interjected.

Angel Reese dribbling

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.  (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

"Can I say something? This is a 23-year-old kid, and the amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day, she still shows up. So, whatever questions you got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. All the other nonsense, it's irrelevant," Atkins said while sitting next to Reese, via ESPN.

"We're here to play basketball. We're having a hard time at the end of the day. This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy. So, whatever else you all want to come at her for, she needs to have a wall. Because if she doesn't, people will break her down. Not only because of the way she looks, but also the way she carries herself. 

"She doesn't just walk around and act like ‘Oh, I’m this.' She knows who she is, and we ain't gonna break her down for that. The questions y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball, maybe a box score question. But the kid's crown is heavy. Respect that."

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Reese has found herself in a rivalry with Caitlin Clark and both the Fever and Iowa Hawkeyes fans. Reese said she experienced racism from both groups last year.

It all started when Reese hit Clark with a "you can't see me" taunt in the final seconds of the 2023 national championship. Reese then said fans are watching women's basketball "not just because of one person — it's because of me, too." 

In their first game this season, Clark hit Reese with a flagrant foul, and Reese had to be held back from Clark. Afterward, Reese shared a TikTok that said she was "unsafe" playing in Indiana against Clark.

The WNBA investigated claims of "hateful comments" toward Reese by Fever fans that were eventually "not substantiated."

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark high fiving

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Reese is averaging 10.1 points and 12.1 rebounds this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.