Angel Reese's teammate demands 'respect' for emotional star in response to online scrutiny

One of Angel Reese's teammates came to her defense Tuesday night after the Chicago Sky's blowout loss to the reigning champion New York Liberty.

New York is 9-0 to start the season, while Reese's Sky fell to 2-6.

After the game, Reese was asked about the online scrutiny she faces.

Reese became emotional while answering the question, which is when Ariel Atkins, who spent last season with the Washington Mystics, interjected.

"Can I say something? This is a 23-year-old kid, and the amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day, she still shows up. So, whatever questions you got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. All the other nonsense, it's irrelevant," Atkins said while sitting next to Reese, via ESPN.

"We're here to play basketball. We're having a hard time at the end of the day. This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy. So, whatever else you all want to come at her for, she needs to have a wall. Because if she doesn't, people will break her down. Not only because of the way she looks, but also the way she carries herself.

"She doesn't just walk around and act like ‘Oh, I’m this.' She knows who she is, and we ain't gonna break her down for that. The questions y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball, maybe a box score question. But the kid's crown is heavy. Respect that."

Reese has found herself in a rivalry with Caitlin Clark and both the Fever and Iowa Hawkeyes fans. Reese said she experienced racism from both groups last year.

It all started when Reese hit Clark with a "you can't see me" taunt in the final seconds of the 2023 national championship. Reese then said fans are watching women's basketball "not just because of one person — it's because of me, too."

In their first game this season, Clark hit Reese with a flagrant foul, and Reese had to be held back from Clark. Afterward, Reese shared a TikTok that said she was "unsafe" playing in Indiana against Clark.

The WNBA investigated claims of "hateful comments" toward Reese by Fever fans that were eventually "not substantiated."

Reese is averaging 10.1 points and 12.1 rebounds this season.

