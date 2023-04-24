Angel Reese reveals she called Shaq over LSU praise and received explicit response

LSU star Angel Reese revealed she had to call Shaquille O’Neal and ask him to tone down the superlatives the former NBA star was giving her after the Tigers won the national championship.

In the aftermath of the national title game and all the controversy that came with it, O’Neal dubbed her the greatest Tigers athlete ever. O’Neal put her over himself, Joe Burrow, Lolo Jones and Pete Maravich. However, Reese appeared on "The Breakfast Club" in New York City and said she talked to O’Neal about the remarks.

"I called him after that and I was like, ‘You know how much pressure you just put on me? You know how much?’" she said.

Reese said O’Neal told her, "I don’t give a f---."

"I feel like I haven’t done nothing yet, so I told him, ‘Don’t even say that yet," she added. "I won a championship, but I just don’t feel like I’ve done enough. I don’t think I’ve done enough."

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland and led the Tigers to the championship over Iowa earlier his month. Through the adversity of facing the National Player of the Year and going through the backlash she received for giving Caitlin Clark the business on the court, O’Neal put her in the upper echelon of LSU sports.

"She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female," O’Neal said on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

"Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU."

Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

She finished the 2022-23 season averaging 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.