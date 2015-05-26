Andersen, Perry star as Ducks take out Maple Leafs

Anaheim, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Frederik Andersen stopped all 28 shots he faced to post his second shutout of the season, as Anaheim cruised past Toronto, 4-0, at Honda Center.

Corey Perry contributed his third hat trick of the season for the Ducks, who have won four of their last five during an eight-game residency which ends on Friday against New Jersey.

"Just trying to get back in the swing of things," Perry said. "Tonight I feel like I was a lot better than I have been."

Kyle Palmieri also lit the lamp and Ryan Getzlaf added a pair of assists for the Pacific Division leaders.

Jonathan Bernier allowed three goals on 24 shots for the Maple Leafs, who have dropped five of their last six.

"We're pretty happy with our process," Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk said. "We just have to capitalize on our chances."

Toronto, which lost 2-0 in Los Angeles on Monday, was blanked in back-to-back games for the first time since March 10-11, 2012 against the Flyers and Capitals.

Palmieri's blast during a 5-on-3 power play put the hosts on the board with 7:19 left in the first. The shot, coming from the right wing, appeared to have hit the post and rebounded back into play before Hampus Lindholm beat Bernier from the point seconds later.

After a review, it was determined Palmieri's original shot hit the back brace under the crossbar before exiting the net.

Perry doubled the advantage at 5:32 of the second, beating Bernier with a shot that caromed off the skate of Leafs defenseman Cody Franson en route to the net. He made it 3-0 at 14:33 on a breakaway thanks to a long lead pass from Getzlaf.

His hat trick was completed with 1:07 left in regulation on an empty-net tally, a shot which originated deep inside Anaheim's defensive zone.

Game Notes

Perry, who has eight career trifectas, also scored three times at Pittsburgh on Oct. 9 and home against Buffalo on Oct. 22 ... The Ducks have gone 5-2-0 thus far on their homestand ... Andersen posted a 28-save shutout of the Blues (3-0) on Oct. 19.