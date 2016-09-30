Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

next Image 1 of 3

The Americans got the Ryder Cup off to a red and rousing start Friday with the first sweep of the opening session since 1975.

Rickie Fowler finally won a match, teaming with Phil Mickelson to win three straight holes late in their foursomes match for a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed remained unbeaten in the critical leadoff match, handing Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson their first loss as a Ryder Cup partnership.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar had the easiest time and never trailed.

The surprise was Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson winning the last five holes they played for a 4-and-2 victory.

This was just what the American team needed to try to avoid its fourth straight loss.