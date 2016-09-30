Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

By | Associated Press
  • 34922c53-
    Image 1 of 3

    United States’ Phil Mickelson celebrates with teammate Rickie Fowler after Fowler chipped in on the ninth to win the hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (The Associated Press)

  • 61c201d4-
    Image 2 of 3

    United States' Phil Mickelson talks to United States' Rickie Fowler on the first hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (The Associated Press)

  • 417f7c5e-
    Image 3 of 3

    United States’ Patrick Reed reacts after making a putt and winning his match 3 &amp; 2 on the 16th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (The Associated Press)

CHASKA, Minn. – The Americans got the Ryder Cup off to a red and rousing start Friday with the first sweep of the opening session since 1975.

Rickie Fowler finally won a match, teaming with Phil Mickelson to win three straight holes late in their foursomes match for a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed remained unbeaten in the critical leadoff match, handing Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson their first loss as a Ryder Cup partnership.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar had the easiest time and never trailed.

The surprise was Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson winning the last five holes they played for a 4-and-2 victory.

This was just what the American team needed to try to avoid its fourth straight loss.