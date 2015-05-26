Americans double up Russia at Worlds

Ostrava, Czech Republic (SportsNetwork.com) - Mark Arcobello's third-period goal propelled the United States to a 4-2 win over Russia on Monday at the 2015 World Hockey Championship.

Arcobello scored with just over eight minutes remaining to give the Americans a 3-1 lead. It proved to be critical after Sergei Plotnikov pulled Russia within one with 3:41 to play, but Brock Nelson scored into the empty net in the closing seconds to seal it.

Jack Campbell, making his first start in goal for the U.S., stopped 15 shots to help the Americans improve to 3-0 in Group B. Trevor Lewis scored early in the first period and Torey Krug netted a goal with the Americans on a two-man advantage in the second period.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves for the Russians, who fell to 2-1 in Group B.

Sweden earned its third win in Group A with an 8-1 rout of Latvia. Loui Eriksson registered a hat trick for the Swedes.