Ex-world champion cyclist faces prison time after pleading guilty to lesser charge in death of Olympian wife

Rohan Dennis, a two-time world champion cyclist and two-time Olympic medalist, is facing up to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty for his role in the 2023 death of his wife, fellow Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins, in court on Tuesday.

Dennis, who retired from the sport in 2023, negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors in Australia that will not hold the 34-year-old responsible for the death of his wife, who was struck by his vehicle in front of their home in Adelaide on Dec. 30, 2023 and later died from the injuries she sustained.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The original and more serious charges of dangerous driving causing death and aggravated driving without due care were dropped. Dennis instead pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm.

"There was no intention of Mr. Dennis to harm his wife and this charge does not charge him with responsibility for her death," Dennis’ attorney said in court, via The Australian.

SWISS CYCLIST DEAD AT 18 AFTER SUSTAINING FATAL HEAD INJURIES IN CRASH AT ROAD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

According to initial reports, it is believed that the couple were engaged in an argument at the time of the incident, and that during the fight, Dennis allegedly dragged Hoskins as she was holding onto his vehicle. She suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died at Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Dennis will be sentenced at a later date and could face significant jail time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple share two children together. They were engaged in 2017 and married the following year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.