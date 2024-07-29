American water polo star Maggie Steffens' sister-in-law dies before Paris Olympics

American water polo star Maggie Steffens and her family were dealt a serious blow days before the Paris Olympics got underway as her sister-in-law died.

Lulu Conner, 26, died Tuesday after traveling to Paris to cheer on Steffens and the rest of the women’s water polo team. Steffens is looking for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

The family described the situation that led to Conner’s death as a "medical emergency."

"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told The Associated Press. "We're really close. She's the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together."

Steffens added that playing in games is a helpful distraction from the grief . She had two goals in Team USA’s win over Greece on Saturday.

"It definitely helps to play," Steffens said. "I’m like so out of body in a way right now. And I just keep trying to remind myself what Lulu would want and how she would be, you know, how can I embody her spirit the best. And Lulu was somebody that, she gave 150% to everything she did."

Steffens, the highest-scoring woman in Olympic history, married 31-year-old Bobby Conner in Puerto Rico in November.

NBC noted during coverage of the opening ceremony that Steffens threw a small bouquet of flowers into the River Seine in remembrance of Conner.

"It’s going to be a really hard couple weeks for all of us," she said. "My team has been a really big support system for me. I’ve been obviously really struggling, and my husband as well, and his entire family. I mean, it’s a nightmare, and it’s completely shocking. But I think just feeling her spirit here is, like I said, it’s amazing. And I hope that we can make her proud every single day."

The United States lost to Spain in Monday’s matchup, 13-11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.