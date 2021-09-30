‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt walks at Milan Fashion Week after Olympics disappointment

After taking a break from track and field following a disappointing Tokyo Olympics, German athlete Alica Schmidt has given modeling a try.

The 22-year-old runner, dubbed "the World’s Sexiest Athlete" by a number of supporters and websites, walked in Milan Fashion Week for Boss last week.

Schmidt modeled clothing from the fashion brand’s second season of its Russell Athletic capsule collection — which included a grey blazer dress, Boss hat, tall socks and sneakers.

The athlete shared the spotlight with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, among other high-profile models.

Schmidt shared photos to Instagram along with a clip of her on the "runway" – which was set on a baseball field – with the caption, "Yesterday was a blast, thank you so much for having me."

Schmidt, a social media influencer, is no stranger to the fashion world. She is a Puma-sponsored athlete, and has collaborated with a number of fashion and beauty brands in various posts on Instagram.

In late August, Schmidt took to Instagram to announce she was "taking a break" from track and field after admitting she was "not satisfied" with the outcome of her Tokyo Olympics run.

Schmidt traveled to the Summer Games, but never got a chance to compete.

The German team was disqualified in the mixed 4x400m relay for making contact with the Jamaican team. Then, Schmidt also failed to secure a spot in the preliminary 4x400m relays.

Though, Schmidt’s "offseason" recently ended.

"Preparation for 2022 has started," she shared on Instagram Sept. 20, alongside a snap of her on a track.

"Can‘t wait for new challenges and pushing my limits."

She added on Wednesday: "I didn‘t come this far to only come this far. The road continues."