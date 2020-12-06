Alex Morgan scores first goal in more than year in Tottenham appearance

Alex Morgan is back.

The American superstar soccer player scored her first goal for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday – her first career goal in the Women’s Super League in only her third appearance since returning from injury. It was also her first score since July 2, 2019, in the Women's World Cup semi-final match against England.

Morgan’s goal came on a penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion. The score sealed the game for the Spurs, as it gave them a 3-1 lead in the match.

Tottenham came into the match as one of the worst teams in the Super League table and was in danger of sitting at the bottom – where no club really wants to be early in the season. The team was 0-4-3 in seven matches and Brighton was 2-3-2 in seven matches before Sunday’s contest.

Morgan had been fighting to come back from a leg injury that kept her sidelined as she got back up for training. She did not play in any National Women’s Soccer League games because of the birth of her daughter.

She did play in the U.S. friendly against the Netherlands late last month. She did not start the match, instead, she subbed in for Christen Press during the 46th minute. She did not score in the game.

The U.S. won that match 2-0.

Tottenham will play Aston Villa next week.