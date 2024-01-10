Alabama's Nick Saban retiring as football coach: reports

It's the end of an era not just in Tuscaloosa, but in college football.

ESPN first reported that Nick Saban is retiring.

Saban won six national championships with Alabama, and one more with LSU - his seven titles are the most by any coach in college football history.

This year's Crimson Tide went 12-2 after making the College Football Playoff with their upset victory over Georgia in the SEC championship. They made the playoff, being named the nation's No. 4 seed, but lost to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions, in the Rose Bowl.

