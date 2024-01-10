Expand / Collapse search
Alabama's Nick Saban retiring as football coach: reports

Saban's seven titles are the most ever

It's the end of an era not just in Tuscaloosa, but in college football.

ESPN first reported that Nick Saban is retiring.

Saban won six national championships with Alabama, and one more with LSU - his seven titles are the most by any coach in college football history.

Nick Saban runs

Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs onto the field during team introductions prior to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This year's Crimson Tide went 12-2 after making the College Football Playoff with their upset victory over Georgia in the SEC championship. They made the playoff, being named the nation's No. 4 seed, but lost to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions, in the Rose Bowl.

