Alabama may have a new weapon at tight end

Alabama may have an offensive weapon this season that could shock people.

Arriving to Tuscaloosa as an outside linebacker in 2018, Cameron Latu saw action in two games before redshirting the rest of his freshman season. But with the growing depth at the position, the Crimson Tide moved Latu over to tight end.

TDAlabama reports that during the 2019 season, he studied and performed well in practices and scrimmages and developed his body to the point that the coaching staff advanced him on the depth chart.

Latu emerged in spring practice as a redshirt junior this season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end dominated scrimmages and recorded a 59-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young in the A-Day game.

TDAlabma reports Latu has become one of Young’s favorite options, and Nick Saban raved about his physicality, athleticism, hands, routes, speed, and blocking abilities.

Redshirt senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Latu has taken a "huge step" in the tight end room and is prepared to have a breakout campaign.

"He has been doing a really good job," Robinson said.

Latu has played in 23 games as a tight end, including 12 last year. Latu has done most of his work on special teams, but TDAlabama reports he is about to announce himself to college football.