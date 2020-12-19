Alabama wins SEC title in close victory over Florida, likely No. 1 seed in College Football Playoff

Alabama held off a charging Florida team to capture the SEC Championship and likely solidify themselves as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Gators, 52-46.

The difference-maker was Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Harris finished with five total touchdowns in the game – three receiving and two rushing. It was hard to decipher where he dominated more. Harris ran for 178 yards on 31 carries in the game while he also had five catches for 67 yards.

Nonetheless, it was mostly Harris who contributed big time to the 52 points Alabama put up.

Mac Jones was 33-for-43 with 418 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He had two to DeVonta Smith, who had 15 catches for 184 yards.

Alabama’s three legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders came to play.

Florida really left their heart and soul out on the field.

Kyle Trask was 26-for-40 with 408 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had one touchdown each to Kadarius Toney, Kyle Pitts and Trevon Grimes in the game.

Florida was down 35-17 at halftime and really turned the corner in the third quarter. Grimes’ touchdown came with 13:25 left in the third and Nay’Quan Wright had a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cap off the third-quarter shut out and get the Gators back to within four points.

But it was a 17-point fourth quarter that helped Alabama to the win. Harris and Smith each had touchdowns in that frame.

Alabama will likely be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as they’ve been the No. 1 team in the nation since Clemson lost to Notre Dame earlier in the year.

Florida, with three losses, will likely be on the outside looking in.