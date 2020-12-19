Texas A&M makes case for College Football Playoff: 'We can play with anybody'

The College Football Playoff committee will have a tough time trying to determine which teams will be in the final four spots playing for the national championship after this weekend.

Texas A&M defeated Tennessee, 34-13, and even with one loss on the season, the Aggies are on the outside looking in when it comes to the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Coach Jimbo Fisher tried to do some politicking after the game.

"I haven’t lobbied or said a word up until now," he said. "We lost to the No. 1 team in the country (Alabama), then won seven games in a row. We can play with anybody.

"We play in the best league in ball. Some teams aren’t even playing seven games. They’re supposed to pick the best four."

Texas A&M didn’t get a chance to play in the SEC Championship game because of its divisional loss to Alabama. Florida and Alabama are set to play Saturday night.

With Notre Dame losing to Clemson in the ACC title game and Ohio State only playing six games, the door might be open for the Aggies.

"We play in the best league with the best players," Fisher said. "That's as much of an eye test as anything. Eight wins in the SEC ... I'd like to see someone else do that."

In the middle of a pandemic with conferences starting late and several games getting postponed or canceled in between, it won’t be easy for the committee to make a decision as to which teams are the best four in the nation.

Texas A&M has made its case known.