Al Michaels graphic during NFL game highlights his hatred of food group: 'No veggies, baby'

Al Michaels' voice is synonymous with sports broadcasts.

His storied broadcasting career began in the 1970s. He had a stint as a radio play-by-play announcer for the Cincinnati Reds and later called the "Miracle on Ice" game when the United States national ice hockey team upset the USSR in the 1980 Olympics. He has spent the past few decades calling NFL games.

During his time in the public eye, Michaels has shared some details about some of his personal quirks — including his distain for vegetables. His refusal to eat anything from the food group was highlighted during Thursday night's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

"If I died right now, I might be the human being who lived the longest without ever eating a vegetable," Michaels told The New York Times in 2012.

In the second quarter on Thursday, the Prime Video broadcast displayed footage from a restaurant in California where Michaels dines on a regular basis.

Moments later a graphic on the screen provided information on the estimated times Michaels dined at Toscana. According to the graphic, the legendary broadcaster ordered more than 3,600 steaks during his estimated 4,121 visits to the Italian restaurant.

"Let’s take a peek at this," Kirk Herbstreit, Michaels' partner in the broadcast booth said. "I think this is one of your favorite spots."

"Been there a couple of times," Michaels responded about the restaurant's Los Angeles location. "A couple of thousand."

"Your waiter, Mark, your table, your restaurant, your waiter. Can we get you anything else? Get those vegetables out of here! Perfect, Mark knows." Herbstreit noted.

Notably, the number of "veggies consumed" by Michaels clocked in at zero.

"No veggies, baby, no veggies. You know that," Michaels said proudly. "You know who else doesn’t eat veggies too? Puka Nacua, my brother in arms. Zero, oh yeah, Andrew Whitworth told me that the other night. He had dinner with him."

Nacua, who set the NFL rookie record for receptions last season, made his return on Thursday after missing the Rams' last five games due to an injury. Whitworth played for the Rams from 2017-2021 and currently works on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Last year, Herbstreit revealed that Michaels eats a gourmet meal as part of his halftime ritual.

The Rams defeated the Vikings 30-20, but a no-call on what appeared to be a face mask penalty sparked controversy. After the game, referee Tra Blake told a pool reporter that none of the officials had a clear view when Rams linebacker Byron Young appeared to grab Sam Darnold's face mask as he sacked the Vikings quarterback in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.

"The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it," Blake said. "I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously."

