Minnesota Vikings

NFL world erupts in fury over missed facemask penalty after Vikings' Sam Darnold has helmet twisted around

The Rams got a safety on the play and won the game 30-20

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 24

Another week, another NFL officiating controversy.

Week 8 of the NFL season began with the Los Angeles Rams topping the Minnesota Vikings, 30-20, on Thursday night behind Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown passes. However, it was a missed face mask penalty on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold that had everyone talking.

Sam Darnold looks for a penalty

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, #14, reacts after being sacked for a safety by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

With 1:36 remaining and the Vikings deep in their own territory, Rams defensive tackle Byron Young grabbed Darnold’s face mask as he tackled him for a safety. It gave Los Angeles two points to extend its lead to 10 points and ultimately sealed the game.

Needless to say, the NFL world erupted in fury.

Referee Tra Blake explained to a pool reporter after the game he could not see the face mask.

Sam Darnold sacked

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, #14, reacts after being sacked for a safety by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it," Blake said, via ESPN. "I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously."

Blake said umpire Carl Paganelli was also blocked.

"The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a good look at it," Blake added. "He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing. We did not see it, so we couldn't call it."

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Darnold would not use the missed penalty as an excuse. Minnesota still had to drive the length of the field regardless of the face mask.

Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, #9, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, #14, hug after an NFL football game on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

However, it definitely would have helped.

