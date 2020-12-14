A.J. Green's future with Bengals uncertain

Wide receiver A.J. Green is arguably one of the greatest players at his position in Cincinnati Bengals history, but his time with the team could be coming to an end sooner than later.

After the Bengals fell 30-7 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Green met with former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, who was on the opposite sideline for the first time since both players were drafted by the same franchise in 2011.

The duo combined for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns for the Bengals before Dalton was released in the offseason. Cincinnati selected rookie Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green, who was given a one-year franchise tag worth $18.2 million in the offseason, might be headed to another team following this season as well.

"I love my time here," Green said via ESPN.com. "Who knows what is going to happen. I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else."

BEN ROETHLISBERGER: ‘I NEED TO HANG IT UP’ IF I CAN’T PLAY BETTER

Against the Cowboys, Green hauled in six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. He only has 41 catches for 419 yards and two scores this season, which further convinces the football world that Green’s production has significantly dipped, and he will likely be on the move next year.

“My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career," Green said. "Right now, we don't know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 124 games played for the franchise, Green has 643 receptions, 9,326 receiving yards, and 65 touchdowns. He will look to add to those totals in what could be his final three games for the team.

“I'm living in the moment right now," Green said. "Whatever is going to happen is going to happen.”