After rough weekend, Big Ten teams try to recover with plenty of games left

There are a couple of nonconference tests and rivalry games on the Big Ten schedule this week, but this week is more about recovery.

The brand took a hit with decisive losses by Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan to high-profile opponents, and the Spartans have this Saturday off. The Buckeyes and Wolverines host teams from the Mid-American Conference.

There were some shaky wins last week, too, with Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois barely getting by lower-tier foes.

But, hey, there are plenty of games left.

The postseason outlook already brightened since that rough weekend. Penn State learned it will be bowl eligible, with the lifting of NCAA sanctions stemming from the child sex-abuse scandal revealed three years ago.