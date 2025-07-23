Jalen Hurts details refusal to wear Eagles Super Bowl ring: 'I've moved on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL star quarterback Jalen Hurts won the first Super Bowl title of his career in February.

The Philadelphia Eagles custom, diamond-studded championship rings were unveiled last week. While many of the Eagles players are likely eager to wear the one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, don't expect to see the ring on Hurts' finger anytime soon.

Hurts responded to questions about whether he would soon start wearing the ring by making it clear that he is looking forward, not backwards.

"I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that," Hurts told reporters on Wednesday as the reigning Super Bowl champions opened training camp.

Hurts threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February in the big game. He finished the regular season with 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 scores.

He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles championship rings feature 12 carats in total diamonds and a combined diamond weight of 140 grams, according to the team.

Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said the rings were designed with the intent of representing everyone who played a role in the franchise capturing its second Super Bowl title.

"Our Super Bowl LIX Championship Ring represents the commitment, determination, and sacrifice of every member of our organization who helped deliver another World Championship for Eagles fans everywhere," Lurie said. "From the start of Training Camp to our celebration on Broad Street, this team was deeply connected on every level. Our players, coaches, and front office staff all worked so tirelessly throughout the season to raise another Lombardi Trophy."

Lurie also thanked jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, who designed the special rings.

