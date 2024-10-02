Aces' Becky Hammon tears into Kelsey Plum as Las Vegas falls to Liberty in Game 2

The Las Vegas Aces lost a Game 2 thriller to the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, 88-84, and their quest for a three-peat is on the brink as they are now down 2-0 in the series.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon’s frustration with her team appeared to boil over at one point, During a timeout, Hammon was seen going in on Kelsey Plum on the bench.

Hammon explained her concerns with her team’s play after the game.

"We understand that it's mostly us," she said, via the Las Vegas Sun. "The turnovers, we leave seven points on the free-throw line.

"And it really was a one-point game, one-possession game, give or take. We got a couple of good cracks and missed, but it shouldn't come to that point."

One of the Aces’ final possessions underscored that notion. The team inbounded the ball with 11.6 seconds left in the game. But a bounce pass to Plum went off of her. Las Vegas turned the ball over. The Aces had 13 on the night.

Plum finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting. WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and four assists.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Breanna Stewart added 15 points.

New York has a 2-0 series lead. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.