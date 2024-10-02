Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Aces

Aces' Becky Hammon tears into Kelsey Plum as Las Vegas falls to Liberty in Game 2

Liberty have 2-0 series lead on Aces

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Las Vegas Aces lost a Game 2 thriller to the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, 88-84, and their quest for a three-peat is on the brink as they are now down 2-0 in the series.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon’s frustration with her team appeared to boil over at one point, During a timeout, Hammon was seen going in on Kelsey Plum on the bench.

Becky Hammon looks on

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the semifinal game against the Liberty, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Hammon explained her concerns with her team’s play after the game.

"We understand that it's mostly us," she said, via the Las Vegas Sun. "The turnovers, we leave seven points on the free-throw line.

"And it really was a one-point game, one-possession game, give or take. We got a couple of good cracks and missed, but it shouldn't come to that point."

Kelsey Plum drives to the basket

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum drives past New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart during game two of the semifinals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Oct. 1, 2024. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

One of the Aces’ final possessions underscored that notion. The team inbounded the ball with 11.6 seconds left in the game. But a bounce pass to Plum went off of her. Las Vegas turned the ball over. The Aces had 13 on the night.

Plum finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting. WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and four assists.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Breanna Stewart added 15 points.

Sabrina Ionescu passes

Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu passes over Las Vegas Aces defenders, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York has a 2-0 series lead. No team has ever come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.