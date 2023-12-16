Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers wows teammates by pulling off one-handed interception in practice

Rodgers has reportedly been medically cleared to play in Week 16

Ryan Morik
Published
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles seems to be doing just fine.

The 40-year-old returned to practice with the New York Jets less than three months after rupturing the tendon in just his fourth snap with the team.

Rodgers wowed everyone when he said later that week that he wasn't ruling out a return this season – now, he's well on his way to doing so.

Aaron Rodgers at jet game

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets after a win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The four-time MVP has said the Jets' playoff implications will play a factor into whether he returns or not, but no matter the case, Rodgers certainly looks close to being ready to go.

And earlier this week, he pulled out a move that made a buzz around his teammates.

According to ESPN, Rodgers filled in as a linebacker on the scout team and pulled off a one-handed interception.

The Jets have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers off injured reserve, otherwise, he'll officially be out for the season. But it's been reported that he's medically cleared to play in Week 16. 

Aaron Rodgers practices at the Jets facility

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a drill at the team's training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Those in the locker are astonished at what they've seen.

"It's definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he's made in such a short time," Garrett Wilson said.

Added head coach Robert Saleh: "It's unbelievable."

Saleh also said Rodgers looks "normal" in practice.

Aaron Rodgers as Jets play Chargers

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets on the field before the Los Angeles Chargers game on Nov. 6, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rodgers has long said his desired return date is Christmas Eve, when the Jets take on the Washington Commanders.

Gang Green is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, but at 5-8, they certainly have an uphill climb. They visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

