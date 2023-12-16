Aaron Rodgers wows teammates by pulling off one-handed interception in practice

Aaron Rodgers' Achilles seems to be doing just fine.

The 40-year-old returned to practice with the New York Jets less than three months after rupturing the tendon in just his fourth snap with the team.

Rodgers wowed everyone when he said later that week that he wasn't ruling out a return this season – now, he's well on his way to doing so.

The four-time MVP has said the Jets' playoff implications will play a factor into whether he returns or not, but no matter the case, Rodgers certainly looks close to being ready to go.

And earlier this week, he pulled out a move that made a buzz around his teammates.

According to ESPN, Rodgers filled in as a linebacker on the scout team and pulled off a one-handed interception.

The Jets have until Wednesday to activate Rodgers off injured reserve, otherwise, he'll officially be out for the season. But it's been reported that he's medically cleared to play in Week 16.

Those in the locker are astonished at what they've seen.

"It's definitely impressive seeing him out there and the progress he's made in such a short time," Garrett Wilson said.

Added head coach Robert Saleh: "It's unbelievable."

Saleh also said Rodgers looks "normal" in practice.

Rodgers has long said his desired return date is Christmas Eve, when the Jets take on the Washington Commanders.

Gang Green is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, but at 5-8, they certainly have an uphill climb. They visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

