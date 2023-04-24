Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Aaron Rodgers trade sparks optimism in New York: 'Great day to be a Jet!'

Rodgers set to play in New York after 18 years in Green Bay

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
After nearly two decades with the Green Bay Packers, four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers said in March that his intentions for next season were to play with the New York Jets.

After weeks of speculation, rumors about potential trade negotiations and a darkness retreat, that promise became a reality.

Aaron Rodgers in 2018

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Jets on December 23, 2018, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Multiple reports on Monday evening indicated that the Packers and Jets reached terms on a deal that would send Rodgers to New York in exchange for a number of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft later this week, including the 13th overall pick.

AARON RODGERS FINALLY JOINS JETS IN TRADE WITH PACKERS, ENDS 18-YEAR RUN IN GREEN BAY

The Jets seemingly confirmed that news with a video montage posted to Twitter.

Jets cornerback and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner reacted to the news on social media, revealing that he still has the cheesehead he famously wore at Lambeau Field following the Jets’ Week 6 victory over the Packers. 

Gardner also changed his profile picture to an image of Rodgers in his University of California jersey.

Aaron Rodgers adjusts his cap

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Running back Breece Hall did the same while also taking the opportunity to nudge the front office to make another offseason move. 

Several other Jets players joined in on the hype on social media.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the Jets will receive the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick in the Rodgers trade in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a second-round and sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.