Aaron Rodgers trade rumors swirl as report indicates Packers prefer to deal star quarterback

Aaron Rodgers’ status for the 2023 season and beyond is unclear, whether it’s with the Green Bay Packers or somewhere else, and a report Sunday didn’t really make things any clearer.

The Packers trading Rodgers is still "possible" and league sources told ESPN the franchise "prefers to move on from Rodgers" as it did with Brett Favre. The report cited "financial reasons" and the overall "state" of the franchise as the driving force behind the potential move.

Swirling rumors about Rodgers’ status with the franchise heated up earlier in the week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was linked to the New York Jets, and the latest buzz came in an article published Thursday in The Athletic. If the Packers are serious about moving the four-time MVP, the report said to expect the Jets "to be involved in any trade discussions."

The Jets may need to give the Packers at least two first-round draft picks for Rodgers if a trade were to happen – a steep price for a quarterback who could retire now or after the 2023 season. New York could also take a cap hit of $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024 if they acquire him and his contract does not get restructured again.

DAMAR HAMLIN MAKES FIRST VIDEO COMMENTS SINCE CARDIAC ARREST: 'DIRECT EXAMPLE OF GOD USING ME'

The Athletic was not the only one to dive into the Rodgers-Jets connection. NFL journalist Peter King also gave credence to the possibility of the Jets going after Rodgers. King wrote in his "Football Morning In America" column that Jets owner Woody Johnson was "desperate" for a quarterback.

"So, how possible is it? Well, consider that Rodgers’ cap numbers in the next two seasons would be $48.3 million, combined. That’s certainly manageable," King wrote. "As for the compensation due Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks. The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

Johnson has expressed that he would be willing to pay for a quarterback in the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later Thursday, the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to be the offensive coordinator. Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos earlier in the season but spent a few seasons as Rodgers’ offensive coordinator.