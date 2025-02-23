Aaron Rodgers talks 'factors' that will play into his decision on choosing new team

Aaron Rodgers will hit free agency this offseason as the New York Jets announced their intent to part ways with the four-time NFL MVP.

He spoke to TMZ Sports after he left a workout last week and was asked about the "factors" he will be looking for in his next team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If they want you" and "if they got a good team," he told the reporter in the parking lot before getting into his vehicle.

Much like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Rodgers’ decision on whether he decides to hang it up or keep playing will be a major storyline going into the offseason. He joined the Jets via trade from the Green Bay Packers in 2023 but missed the entire regular season after he tore his Achilles a few plays into Week 1.

He came back and started all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. He had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. But New York finished 5-12.

MICAH PARSONS, DALLAS COWBOYS REPORTEDLY HAVEN'T HELD EXTENSION TALKS

New York team owner Woody Johnson, general manager Darren Moughey and head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this month the team decided to part ways with him.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Johnson said in a statement. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are the three main favorites to land Rodgers in the offseason should he decide to continue his career, according to DraftKings.