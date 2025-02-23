Travis Kelce 'probably' knows retirement decision already, his brother says

The major question lingering over the Kansas City Chiefs’ heads going into the start of the 2025 offseason is whether Travis Kelce will return to the sideline for at least one more season.

Rumors swirled during the 2024 season about whether Kelce had lost a step and would angle toward stepping away. He had an increase in catches year over year – 93 in 2023 and 97 in 2024 – but had a decrease in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

He had 823 receiving yards in 2024 and 984 in 2023 and had three touchdowns in 2024 and five in 2023. He only had two 100-plus receiving-yard games in 2024.

Kelce didn’t give any indication which way he was leaning during Super Bowl LIX week. He said in January he had full support from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to keep playing if he desired.

Jason Kelce, the Chiefs tight end’s brother, said on Saturday’s episode of "The Steam Room" that he believed the three-time Super Bowl champion already knows what he’s going to do.

" I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do. That's the reality of it," the former Philadelphia Eagles center said, adding that the two had discussed it a "little bit" already.

Jason Kelce said when he retired he was very much done with the game and was able to focus on other aspects of his career.

"We’re very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things. Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I’m having in my life I’ll think about the negatives and what about this or that, and I want to do too much, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.'"

The Chiefs star is a lock to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer whether he retires this year, next year or 10 years from now. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was on the 2010 All-Decade Team.

He has 1,400 catches for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns in 175 career games.