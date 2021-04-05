Aaron Rodgers on Packers future: 'I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands'

Aaron Rodgers maintained Friday he wasn’t sure what his future with the Green Bay Packers holds.

Rodgers told ESPN the future is as hazy as ever as he enters the potential final season with the team. Rodgers has an out before the start of the 2022 season.

"So far, it’s definitely been my team. I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go," Rodgers said.

When ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne asked Rodgers to just come out and say he wanted to be a Packer for life, Rodgers replied: "Ken, you and I both know that’s not how it works."

The Packers paid out Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus last month instead of restructuring it to make more cap space as Green Bay moved into the offseason.

Rodgers won the 2020 NFL MVP award. He had a league-leading 48 touchdown passes with 4,299 passing yards and only five interceptions. He hasn’t throw more than eight picks in a season since 2010.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy was mum on Rodgers’ contract talks when talking to reporters last week.

"I'm not gonna get into any individual player or any issues along those lines," Murphy said when asked about tension between the team and Rodgers.

Speculation over Rodgers’ future began when the quarterback said he didn’t know what the future was going to be like after the team’s NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made clear after the NFC Championship that Rodgers was in the organization’s plans.

"Obviously he’s under contract, and he’s playing at an extremely high level," Gutekunst said at the time. "What we’re trying to do as an organization and what we’re trying to accomplish, we can’t do without Aaron Rodgers right now. He’s such a part of what we’ve done. He’s such a part of what we’re doing right now and certainly in the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.