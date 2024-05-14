Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers' likely return set for Monday night affair in Week 1 as Jets take on 49ers

Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets regular-season debut lasted all of four plays on a Monday night to start 2023.

In 2024, Rodgers will likely be back playing on a Monday night when the Jets head to Levi’s Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers to start the season. It will be Rodgers’ first game since he tore his Achilles in that fateful game against the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers carries the American flag

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets runs onto the field with an American flag for the Buffalo Bills game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

New York went with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback for most of the 2023 season. The team did its best to try to make the playoffs but fell short at 7-10.

In the offseason, the Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and added Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers. The team added wide receiver Mike Williams as another piece to the offensive puzzle. New York also signed offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses for added protection.

The 49ers had heartbreak of a different kind.

Aaron Rodgers looks on

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline before the Buffalo Bills game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

SEAHAWKS' KENNETH WALKER SAYS NBA PLAYERS WOULDN'T HAVE EASY TRANSITION TO NFL: 'IT'S THE OTHER WAY AROUND'

Brock Purdy had the 49ers in the lead for most of Super Bowl LVIII against Kansas City, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback victory for their second consecutive title

Additionally, the 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw as he suffered a torn Achilles during the game. In response, the team signed linebacker Leonard Floyd from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl 58

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

At this point, too, San Francisco still has wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the roster. One of those players could be traded between now and the first Monday night game of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.