Aaron Rodgers' likely return set for Monday night affair in Week 1 as Jets take on 49ers

Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets regular-season debut lasted all of four plays on a Monday night to start 2023.

In 2024, Rodgers will likely be back playing on a Monday night when the Jets head to Levi’s Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers to start the season. It will be Rodgers’ first game since he tore his Achilles in that fateful game against the Buffalo Bills.

New York went with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback for most of the 2023 season. The team did its best to try to make the playoffs but fell short at 7-10.

In the offseason, the Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and added Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers. The team added wide receiver Mike Williams as another piece to the offensive puzzle. New York also signed offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses for added protection.

The 49ers had heartbreak of a different kind.

Brock Purdy had the 49ers in the lead for most of Super Bowl LVIII against Kansas City, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback victory for their second consecutive title

Additionally, the 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw as he suffered a torn Achilles during the game. In response, the team signed linebacker Leonard Floyd from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

At this point, too, San Francisco still has wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the roster. One of those players could be traded between now and the first Monday night game of the season.