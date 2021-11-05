Aaron Rodgers 'furious' COVID vaccination status was leaked amid whirlwind of criticism: report

Aaron Rodgers complained about the culture of the Green Bay Packers when he was mulling what he was going to do with his career and hit out at "woke PC" culture when he was criticized for cursing at Chicago Bears fans earlier this season.

And now that his vaccination status had been leaked earlier this week, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday the reigning NFL MVP is "furious." The NFL Network reported Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss 10 days regardless of back-to-back negative COVID tests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers was asked directly about his vaccination status in August, to which he told reporters he had been "immunized." The comment gave the impression that Rodgers had been vaccinated, but the NFL Network reported that his statement "does not equal vaccinated."

According to NFL.com, Rodgers had applied for an exemption to receiving the vaccine but was denied. He then went on to receive homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor in order to "raise his antibody levels," but when the NFLPA and league reviewed his case, they agreed his treatment "did not provide any documented protection from the coronavirus."

BILL SIMMONS RIPS AARON RODGERS OVER VACCINE CONTROVERSY: 'I THINK HE’S BEEN A DIVA THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS'

Rodgers was not considered fully vaccinated by the league’s standards and was supposed to follow proper protocols for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers hasn’t commented on his vaccination status aside from saying he was "immunized."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he was positive players followed the league’s COVID rules "within our football space."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers could face fines if the NFL determines he violated health and safety protocols.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.