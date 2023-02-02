Aaron Rodgers crosses one team off list of potential offseason destinations

In 2005, the San Francisco 49ers had the chance to take quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the first overall pick — they selected Alex Smith instead.

Rodgers has never forgiven his favorite childhood team, but he's made a pretty decent career as a Green Bay Packer.

However, his immediate future in Wisconsin is up in the air with rumors swirling that the two parties are ready to break up.

But apparently, that draft grudge is still strong.

While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, someone asked Rodgers if he had "any news," and his reply was blunt:

"I'm not going to San Fran."

The Niners were one win away from going to the Super Bowl with "Mr. Irrelevant" quarterback Brock Purdy, all while they have the third overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft in Trey Lance (who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2). It's safe to say that the team doesn't exactly need help in the QB room.

It also should be noted, though, those reports say that if the Packers do trade Rodgers, they prefer to trade him to the AFC.

Rodgers recently spoke highly of his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who just joined the New York Jets in the same position in a move that seemingly is the start of their run for the four-time MVP.

"Love [Hackett]. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids," Rodgers told Pat McAfee. "They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

Rodgers has two years remaining on his three-year pact worth north of $150 million.