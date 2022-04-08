Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge, Yankees fail to come to agreement on long-term extension

Judge could become a free agent in November

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge failed to agree to a contract extension by an opening day deadline, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

Cashman told reporters the team offered the Yankees slugger an eight-year contract worth between $230.5 million and $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge takes the field with his teammates before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge takes the field with his teammates before the Yankees' opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge’s reps were seeking a nine-year deal and more than Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout makes annually. The sought-after deal would reportedly have been somewhere around $319.6 million in total.

Trout makes about $35.5 million annually. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Judge could become a free agent in November.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge stands in the dugout before the Yankees opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge stands in the dugout before the Yankees opening day game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MIKE PIAZZA REVEALS WHAT IT'S GOING TO TAKE FOR METS TO GET BACK TO PROMINENCE: 'THERE’S NO SECRET FORMULA'

"We're happy he's in pinstripes. We look forward to him leading the team this year. We'll obviously re-engage with him when the opportunity exists postseason," Cashman said.

Cashman said the team offered Judge a contract averaging $30.5 million annually.

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees, announces that the team failed to secure a multi-year deal with right fielder Aaron Judge before opening day against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York.

Brian Cashman, general manager and senior vice president of the New York Yankees, announces that the team failed to secure a multi-year deal with right fielder Aaron Judge before opening day against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge will turn 30 later this month. He’s been one of the top homegrown Yankees stars in recent memory. He’s a three-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

He has hit 158 home runs since he broke into the league in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Forbes, the Yankees are valued at $6 billion. The Yankees’ opening day payroll is at $243.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.