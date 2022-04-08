Aaron Judge, Yankees fail to come to agreement on long-term extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge failed to agree to a contract extension by an opening day deadline, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

Cashman told reporters the team offered the Yankees slugger an eight-year contract worth between $230.5 million and $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary.

Judge’s reps were seeking a nine-year deal and more than Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout makes annually. The sought-after deal would reportedly have been somewhere around $319.6 million in total.

Trout makes about $35.5 million annually. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Judge could become a free agent in November.

"We're happy he's in pinstripes. We look forward to him leading the team this year. We'll obviously re-engage with him when the opportunity exists postseason," Cashman said.

Cashman said the team offered Judge a contract averaging $30.5 million annually.

Judge will turn 30 later this month. He’s been one of the top homegrown Yankees stars in recent memory. He’s a three-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

He has hit 158 home runs since he broke into the league in 2016.

According to Forbes, the Yankees are valued at $6 billion. The Yankees’ opening day payroll is at $243.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.