Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' franchise record ahead of All-Star break as Yankees thump Red Sox

Aaron Judge put his name alongside Roger Maris Saturday in the New York Yankees’ 14-1 thumping of the Boston Red Sox.

Judge hit two home runs as he continues to inch his way toward 60 home runs. His two home runs tied Maris’ record for most home runs before an All-Star break with 33.

He has a chance to break that record Sunday. He’s on pace for 59 home runs. Maris set the club record of 61 in 1961.

"It's incredible," Judge said after the game. "We still got one more day. Don't cut me short now."

Judge hit his home runs in back-to-back innings. The first one came off Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning, and he hit a two-run homer off Kaleb Ort in the sixth.

Judge isn't the only Yankees player who has been red hot.

Matt Carpenter continued his torrid pace against the Red Sox.

Carpenter had two home runs and seven RBI in the big victory. He has 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 30 games since joining the Yankees. Four of the home runs have come against Boston over the last nine days.

"I’m at a loss for words," Carpenter said, via MLB.com. "I said it the first day I was here — I’m just so grateful to be in the clubhouse, to be here with this group of guys and come to the ballpark every day. I’m thrilled to be a part of this. To be able to play like I’m playing and the way our team is playing on a nightly basis, this is a lot of fun."

The rivals wrap up their series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET