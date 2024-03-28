76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr curses at refs, coach Nick Nurse gets heated after controversial no-call on final play

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Philadelphia 76ers appeared to have the right to be angered at NBA officials after Wednesday night’s 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sixers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was attempting to drive on Clippers star Paul George with a few seconds left in the game. Oubre went up for a shot over George but missed. It appeared George had made contact with Oubre, but no foul call was made.

Oubre was seen cursing at NBA officials after the no-call. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had to be held back by staff members from getting into the officials’ faces.

It appeared they had a point.

Referee Kevin Scott said in a pool report that George did make contact with Oubre on the final play.

"In real time the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically," Scott said. "However, in post-game video review we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender George, and a foul should have been ruled."

Oubre would have gone to the foul line with a chance to win the game with 0.2 seconds remaining.

"I looked at it on our computer screen a couple times (and) I thought there was certainly contact," Nurse said. "Certainly as much as the last two or three that got called and-1s at the other end. And that’s all. I just thought it was enough contact to call. But that’s the way it goes sometimes."

Oubre said he thought there was an imbalance of calls. He also apologized for confronting the officials.

"In the heat of the moment in an intense basketball game, of course, we’re not perfect. The refs are not perfect," he said. "I want to apologize for losing my cool, because that’s something I work on each and every day and trying to represent God in the best way that I can. And that wasn’t it."

The 76ers are in the midst of battling for a playoff spot. The loss put them at 39-34 overall and maintained the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, which would put them in the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia is two games behind the Indiana Pacers in the win column.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.