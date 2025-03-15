Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers stars, wives react after team brings back fan-favorite Kyle Juszczyk: 'Still isn't over'

It's a two-year deal for Juszczyk

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George, had her heart "ripped out" when the team decided to move on from Kyle Juszczyk.

Well, she can sew her chest back up, as the Niners decided to bring back the fan-favorite fullback on a two-year deal.

George and Christian McCaffrey both all but confirmed the news on Instagram by posting pictures of themselves with Juszczyk.

Kyle Juszczyk entering super bowl lviii

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) arrives before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

"Boys are back," Kittle captioned a photo on his Instagram story of the three players together.

McCaffrey wrote simply, "Back" with a picture of himself and Juszczyk.

Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, wrote an emotional ode to San Francisco amid the news.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle sideline

Kristin Juszczyk (left) with Claire Kittle prior to the San Francisco 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 5, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay," she wrote. "We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! We're forever Faithful."

Claire also posted an infamous scene from "The Notebook," where Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling kiss in the rain after noting their relationship "still isn't over."

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk celebrate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Juszczyk, 33, has been a powerhouse in the 49ers’ offense since he was first brought on in 2017 by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. During that time, he earned eight of his nine Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

