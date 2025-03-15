49ers stars, wives react after team brings back fan-favorite Kyle Juszczyk: 'Still isn't over'

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George, had her heart "ripped out" when the team decided to move on from Kyle Juszczyk.

Well, she can sew her chest back up, as the Niners decided to bring back the fan-favorite fullback on a two-year deal.

George and Christian McCaffrey both all but confirmed the news on Instagram by posting pictures of themselves with Juszczyk.

"Boys are back," Kittle captioned a photo on his Instagram story of the three players together.

McCaffrey wrote simply, "Back" with a picture of himself and Juszczyk.

Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, wrote an emotional ode to San Francisco amid the news.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay," she wrote. "We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! We're forever Faithful."

Claire also posted an infamous scene from "The Notebook," where Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling kiss in the rain after noting their relationship "still isn't over."

Juszczyk, 33, has been a powerhouse in the 49ers’ offense since he was first brought on in 2017 by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. During that time, he earned eight of his nine Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

