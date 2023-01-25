49ers' Nick Bosa takes parting shot at Cowboys following playoff win

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had a parting shot for the Dallas Cowboys following the team’s divisional-round win and a berth into the NFC Championship Game.

Bosa had two tackles, including one for a loss in the 19-12 victory. He added a QB hit to his box score as well. The star defensive lineman took one more shot at the Cowboys after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Americas team strikes again," he wrote.

Bosa appeared to poke fun at the recent spate of postseason struggles plaguing the Cowboys. It’s the second straight season Dallas had bowed out of the playoffs at the hands of San Francisco.

Dallas hasn’t made the conference championship since the 1995 season. It’s also the last time the organization appeared in and won. In those nearly 30 years, the team has made the playoffs 11 times and been eliminated before the conference title game.

The Cowboys did it in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

EX-NFL STAR TONY ROMO FACES SCRUTINY OVER BILLS-BENGALS CALL

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys needed a miracle from their own 24-yard line to even have a shot at tying the score. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the center for Dallas, and no other offensive linemen surrounded him. Instead, the linemen were set out wide on the left and right side of the line of scrimmage, and it was clear the Cowboys were going to try something crazy in their last-ditch effort.

As Elliott snapped the ball — he got run over quickly by a 49ers pass rusher — Prescott had a quick drop before throwing to rookie KaVontae Turpin, who was immediately hit to end the game. Turpin's lineman could not get to Jimmie Ward for the block fast enough, and it was an easy one for the veteran cornerback to seal the deal.

The play was heavily criticized online. McCarthy explained that the result was not what they had in mind.

For Bosa, he gets to appear in his third conference championship in the last four seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, he was selected to his third Pro Bowl and first All-Pro First Team. He led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.