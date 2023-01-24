Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Tony Romo faces scrutiny over Bills-Bengals call

Romo joined the broadcast booth after the 2016 NFL season

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tony Romo was once lauded as the next best thing in sports broadcasting when he left the Dallas Cowboys to join the CBS booth with Jim Nantz to call the top games week after week.

On Sunday, NFL fans appeared to have enough of the former quarterback as he joined Nantz in the booth for the divisional-round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Fans pointed out some of the quizzical statements Romo made during the game.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse walks off the field after the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse walks off the field after the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Romo was also seen eating something when Nantz asked him a question about the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romo became the color commentator for the CBS games following the 2016 season. 

He suffered a fractured back in the team’s preseason game and was unable to start, allowing Dak Prescott to take over the job that year and keep it for the foreseeable future. Romo retired officially in 2017 and started in the booth later that year.

Tony Romo plays his shot from the 17th tee during the AT and T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 8, 2020, in Pebble Beach, California.

Tony Romo plays his shot from the 17th tee during the AT and T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 8, 2020, in Pebble Beach, California. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Tony Romo kisses the cup after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 10, 2022, in Stateline, Nevada.

Tony Romo kisses the cup after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 10, 2022, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

He was praised for correctly predicting what offenses were going to do. He quickly went viral for some of those play calls in the booth.

In 2020, Romo reportedly re-upped his deal with CBS at $17 million per year. It was a three-year deal but could grow to a 10-year deal, ESPN reported. The increase in years is reportedly attributed to whether the NFL and CBS continue their rights deal.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.