San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Kyle Shanahan offered Bill Belichick spot on his coaching staff

Belichick left the Patriots after 6 Super Bowl titles

Ryan Gaydos
Bill Belichick may be taking a year off from coaching in the NFL, but there was not a lack of teams trying to get him to join their organizations or coaching staffs.

Even the San Francisco 49ers threw their names into the Belichick sweepstakes, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan talks to reporters

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media during a press conference after a mini-camp work out on June 4, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I did, I threw it out to him. He loves football so much that you never know what he ... I can't believe he's not a head coach of a team right now," Shanahan said Tuesday on "The TK Show" podcast. "I know what I would do if I was an owner so that shocks me and the last thing you want to do is insult someone like Bill Belichick. 

"But I know he just loves ball in its simplest form, so I threw it all out to him, whatever he wanted to do, (including defensive coordinator). I was like 'Would you be interested?' And he was very nice and appreciative, and he politely turned me down."

Bill Belichick talks to reporters

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Belichick’s run with the New England Patriots came to an end earlier this year, as he and the team mutually agreed to part ways after six Super Bowl championships and two separate dynastic eras in the league.

Belichick was rumored to be in the running to take over the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job, but it never came to fruition.

Bill Belichick looks down

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Instead, Belichick will be a part of the media this football season. He is reportedly set for appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "ManningCast" this year.

