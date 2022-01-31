Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Jaquiski Tartt facing criticism head-on following dropped interception: 'No excuses'

Tartt's play could've altered the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt was taking criticism head-on following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Tartt was part of a key moment for the 49ers down the stretch.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In the fourth quarter with the Rams driving down three points, Matthew Stafford threw a bomb down the field but it was nowhere in the vicinity of Van Jefferson or Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, Tartt came under the bar and it looked like he would’ve had a game-changing interception.

Instead, Tartt dropped the sure interception.

The ball bounced off Tartt’s shoulder and onto the ground resulting in another play for the Rams.

Los Angeles would drive down the field and tie the game at 17 apiece with a field goal. On their next drive, the Rams would go ahead with another field goal and eventually win the game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tartt addressed the failed interception in a tweet after the game.

"No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better," he wrote.

Tartt wrapped up his seventh season with the 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

In 2021, He played in 14 games and had 66 tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.