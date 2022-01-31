49ers' Jaquiski Tartt facing criticism head-on following dropped interception: 'No excuses'

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt was taking criticism head-on following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Tartt was part of a key moment for the 49ers down the stretch.

In the fourth quarter with the Rams driving down three points, Matthew Stafford threw a bomb down the field but it was nowhere in the vicinity of Van Jefferson or Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, Tartt came under the bar and it looked like he would’ve had a game-changing interception.

Instead, Tartt dropped the sure interception.

The ball bounced off Tartt’s shoulder and onto the ground resulting in another play for the Rams.

Los Angeles would drive down the field and tie the game at 17 apiece with a field goal. On their next drive, the Rams would go ahead with another field goal and eventually win the game.

Tartt addressed the failed interception in a tweet after the game.

"No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better," he wrote.

Tartt wrapped up his seventh season with the 49ers.

In 2021, He played in 14 games and had 66 tackles.