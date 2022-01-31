Odell Beckham Jr seen consoling Deebo Samuel following NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. was seen consoling San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel following the two opponents’ hard-fought battle in the NFC Championship Game.

Beckham and the Rams got the best of Samuel and the 49ers, 20-17, which lift the Rams into the Super Bowl to play the Cincinnati Bengals in less than two weeks.

The moment between both competitors was caught by the FOX broadcast immediately following the game.

Both players made a significant impact on their teams’ performance on Sunday.

Samuel did everything he could to keep the 49ers in the game, including taking a big shot in the middle of the field toward the end of the first. Samuel made an incredible catch and run before he was popped that helped San Francisco get to a 10-7 lead. The 44-yard touchdown pass was the longest of Jimmy Garoppolo’s career-long for the postseason.

Samuel finished with four catches for 72 yards and the touchdown along with 26 yards on the ground on seven carries.

Beckham had a major impact for Los Angeles, though he didn’t score. He had nine catches for 113 yards.

Los Angeles signed Beckham in the middle of the season after he had a falling out with the Cleveland Browns. He had five touchdown catches for the Rams – the most he’s had since his final season with the New York Giants in 2018.

Beckham will now have a chance at a Super Bowl ring when the team plays the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.