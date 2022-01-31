Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Odell Beckham Jr seen consoling Deebo Samuel following NFC Championship

Beckham had over 100 yards receiving in the Rams' victory

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. was seen consoling San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel following the two opponents’ hard-fought battle in the NFC Championship Game.

Beckham and the Rams got the best of Samuel and the 49ers, 20-17, which lift the Rams into the Super Bowl to play the Cincinnati Bengals in less than two weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

The moment between both competitors was caught by the FOX broadcast immediately following the game.

Both players made a significant impact on their teams’ performance on Sunday.

Samuel did everything he could to keep the 49ers in the game, including taking a big shot in the middle of the field toward the end of the first. Samuel made an incredible catch and run before he was popped that helped San Francisco get to a 10-7 lead. The 44-yard touchdown pass was the longest of Jimmy Garoppolo’s career-long for the postseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Samuel finished with four catches for 72 yards and the touchdown along with 26 yards on the ground on seven carries.

Beckham had a major impact for Los Angeles, though he didn’t score. He had nine catches for 113 yards.

Los Angeles signed Beckham in the middle of the season after he had a falling out with the Cleveland Browns. He had five touchdown catches for the Rams – the most he’s had since his final season with the New York Giants in 2018.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warm ups before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Beckham will now have a chance at a Super Bowl ring when the team plays the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.