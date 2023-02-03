49ers’ George Kittle asks Brock Purdy bizarre question following injury during NFC title game

The San Francisco 49ers had little to laugh about during their NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but star tight end George Kittle certainly did his best to lighten the mood.

Brock Purdy, the third-string rookie who became the Niners' starting quarterback midseason, suffered a significant injury to his throwing arm in the first drive of San Francisco’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles Sunday.

Fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was then put in the game, but Purdy quickly returned in the second half after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

With the Niners scrambling to figure things out, Kittle asked Purdy a priceless question.

"Brock, lefty?" Kittle asked. "Are you ambidextrous?’

A defeated Purdy simply shook his head "no."

Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow that could reportedly keep him sidelined for six months.

"The minute I started throwing literally like I knew something was wrong. I couldn’t throw," Purdy said. "So, obviously, the adrenaline and stuff I think helps in terms of allowing me to go back in the game and hand the ball off. Even that was pretty painful. But, just overall, it sucked that I wasn’t able to throw."

Purdy won all seven of his starts before Sunday’s loss. He finished the regular season with 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdowns and threw only four interceptions.

